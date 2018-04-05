29-year-old North Texas firefighter dies after heart attack

A 29-year-old firefighter died Tuesday night after he suffered a heart attack at the fire station where he worked.
According to a news release from the city, Caleb Scott, 29, had worked for the Fire Department for a little over two years.
Scott was transported to Medical City North Hills where he died.
“We are deeply saddened by Caleb’s sudden passing and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. The entire North Richland Hills Fire Department will continue to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers as we all navigate this difficult time,” said Fire Chief Stan Tinney.
City spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said funeral arrangements were pending.
