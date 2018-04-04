Funeral is Friday for North Richland Hills man believed to have driven into river

Family members will hold a memorial service Friday for a North Richland Hills man who went missing in February and is believed to have driven into the rain-swollen Trinity River.

A Silver Alert was issued after James Peter Booth, 84, who was in the early stages of dementia, went missing Feb. 21.

Investigators believe Mr. Booth's car went into the Trinity River near Interstate 45 and East Ledbetter Drive in southeast Dallas. But Dallas Fire-Rescue divers were unable to reach the vehicle at the time it was discovered, Mr. Booth's family says, and the river has remained too high and swift for further recovery efforts.

Family members believe that Mr. Booth died Feb. 21. A memorial Mass is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Lane in Keller.

Mr. Booth was born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 20, 1933. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, owned and operated a Dairy Queen in Pittsburgh and retired from U.S. Steel in 1985.

He later moved to Sacramento, California, then on to the Fort Worth area.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; sons James Booth and Jeffrey Booth; a daughter, Kathleen Johnson; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.