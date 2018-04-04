Authorities in Euless said that Thomas Wayne McKenzie, 68, was last seen driving a blue 1997 Cadillac DeVille with Oklahoma license plate number AJZ183.
Authorities in Euless said that Thomas Wayne McKenzie, 68, was last seen driving a blue 1997 Cadillac DeVille with Oklahoma license plate number AJZ183. Euless Police Department Handout

Northeast Tarrant

Euless police searching for senior citizen last heard from March 16

By Prescotte Stokes III

April 04, 2018 02:00 PM

EULESS

Police are searching for a senior citizen who they believe was last heard from when he used his debit card almost a month ago.

The Euless Police Department reported that 68-year-old Thomas Wayne McKenzie has been missing since March 16.

Police said that McKenzie, who is 5-foot-11, 125 pounds with gray hair and green eyes, last spoke to family members that day. Police said he used his debit card for a transaction the same day and hasn't been heard from since.

McKenzie was last seen driving a blue 1997 Cadillac DeVille with Oklahoma license plate number AJZ183.

Anyone with information on McKenzie's whereabouts can contact the Euless police at 817-685-1539.

