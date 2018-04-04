Euless police searching for senior citizen last heard from March 16

Police are searching for a senior citizen who they believe was last heard from when he used his debit card almost a month ago.

The Euless Police Department reported that 68-year-old Thomas Wayne McKenzie has been missing since March 16.

Police said that McKenzie, who is 5-foot-11, 125 pounds with gray hair and green eyes, last spoke to family members that day. Police said he used his debit card for a transaction the same day and hasn't been heard from since.

McKenzie was last seen driving a blue 1997 Cadillac DeVille with Oklahoma license plate number AJZ183.

Anyone with information on McKenzie's whereabouts can contact the Euless police at 817-685-1539.