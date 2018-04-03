Fort Worth teen charged in hammer death of Bedford girl moved to adult jail

A Fort Worth teen who will stand trial as an adult in the hammer death of a 14-year-old Bedford girl last year was moved Monday to the Tarrant County Jail.

Jordin Roache, who turned 17 on Friday, was moved to the adult jail after being kept in the juvenile facility since his arrest Sept. 1.

Roache was certified in December to stand trial in the killing of Kaytlynn Cargill, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill in June.





He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.





Jordin Roache, 17, of Fort Worth Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Roache is accused of using a hammer to beat Cargill to death on June 19 during a $300 marijuana transaction at the Oak Creek Apartments, where she lived with her parents. Her body was found two days later after Republic Services collected the complex's garbage and dumped in an Arlington landfill.

Cellphone records and DNA evidence link Roache to the slaying, according to an arrest warrant.

Roache began staying at the Bedford complex with his girlfriend about two weeks before the slaying. Investigators found blood and the head of a hammer believed to be the murder weapon in the apartment, according to the warrant.

Roache was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth.





He has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

A date for his murder trial is pending.