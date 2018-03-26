New police chiefs coming on board in 2 North Texas cities

New police chiefs will start work soon in Grapevine and Colleyville.
Grapevine’s longtime police chief, Eddie Salame, announced his retirement effective in late April after a 34-year law enforcement career.
Also the Colleyville City Council voted to hire Michael Miller as police chief, replacing Michael Holder, who left late last year for a job as assistant city manager in Kaufman.
Miller, who will start in May, has law enforcement experience working in various cities and for the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Salame, 57, said the timing felt right for retirement, and he wants to spend more time with his wife and family.
“I wanted to go out while I am still young and healthy and able to travel.”
Salame’s last day on the job is April 27.
Miller, who has ties to Texas, is currently the assistant police chief in Coral Gables, Florida. He has previously worked for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Addison Police Department.
Miller, who was the lone finalist from over 100 applicants, has a master’s in public administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.
“I cannot wait to work with the men and women of the Police Department,” Miller told the City Council. “I cannot wait to engage with the community.”
Miller got a chance to do just that when he helped an elderly man who fell while getting up from his chair after the council meeting. Miller helped the man to his car, according to a news release from the city.
“Mr. Miller’s experience and approach to community service make him an exceptional fit for Colleyville,” Mayor Richard Newton said. “I have trust in his abilities to continue the city’s standing as one of the safest cities in Texas and the nation.”
In Grapevine, Salame helped develop the Community Outreach Center, which offers English as a second language and college prep courses.”That helped us establish better relations with the community,” he said.
Salame also established the Volunteers in Police service. Residents help police by patrolling high-traffic areas in the city such as the shopping district and also help out at the front desk and in the police records department.
“They act as a deterrent and save the city millions of dollars,” he said.
Salame began his law enforcement career in Fort Worth in 1984, and came to Grapevine in 1991. He served as assistant chief and became chief in 2005.
City Manager Bruno Rumbelow appointed Assistant Police Chief Mike Hamlin to replace Salame. Hamlin came to Grapevine as assistant police chief in 2015. He also was with the North Richland Hills police department for 30 years.
Hamlin has a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University in criminal justice leadership and management along with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from the University of Texas at Arlington.
“The Grapevine City Council and our citizens have demonstrated a consistently high level of support for our Police Department. Chief Salame’s departmental leadership and management has made us all proud. We wish he and his family well in a much-deserved retirement,” Mayor William Tate said.
