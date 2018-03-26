Corner Bakery opens in Hurst with restaurant’s first drive-through in Texas

How about some cinnamon cream cake or a panini to go?
The popular fast-casual chain Corner Bakery Cafe opened a restaurant Monday at 1410 Precinct Line Road in Hurst. It’s the chain’s first drive-thru restaurant in Texas.
The first 100 customers will get a travel mug and free “hand-roasted” coffee for a year. There will also be giveaways of free paninis or a side of pancakes for a year, according to a news release.
“We wanted to offer the residents of Hurst our latest prototype that has the added convenience of a drive thru to fit their busy lifestyle,” said Donna Josephson, chief marketing officer for the Corner Bakery.
Never miss a local story.
Besides the drive thru, the restaurant has a patio and an area where customers can pick up their online orders.
Hurst’s executive director of economic development, Steve Bowden, said the Corner Bakery is a welcome addition to the city’s 130 restaurants.
“We are very excited to now have the renowned Corner Bakery restaurant group open their latest prototype in our city,” he said.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
Comments