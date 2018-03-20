Meth led ex-Trinity football star, gang member to slaying of Hurst woman, prosecutor says

A former Euless Trinity High School football standout and gang member was in the world of methamphetamine in 2016 and a Hurst woman became one of his victims, a prosecutor said.

Tarrant County assistant district attorney Pam Bogges told a Tarrant County jury the methamphetamine life was filled with users, distributors and debt collectors, and thefts were used many times to support the drug habit.

Loan Nguyen was shot to death on the night of May 10, 2016 after George E. Folau of Euless and another man arrived at a Hurst apartment.

One minute, Nguyen's boyfriend stepped into a bedroom and the next he heard gunshots, Bogges told the jury Tuesday morning in opening statements in Folau's murder trial.

"George Folau was a user and he distributed meth," Bogges told jurors. She's prosecuting the murder case with Tracey Kapsidelis. "He(Folau) was there to return property he had stolen and he shot her at point blank range."

Hurst police later discovered a notebook in Nguyen's purse that noted drug transactions.

Loan Nguyen of Hurst was shot to death in May 2016. Courtesy: Family of Loan Nguyen

Folau who is out on $100,000 bail is accused of murder in Nguyen's slaying and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.





The 29-year-old Euless resident also is accused in the shooting death of Nicholas Jackson, 34, of Fort Worth, on May 8, 2016 in Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County court records.

David Bays of Haltom City, Folau's attorney, told the jury of two men and 10 women his client was in a "rough and tumble world."

"We're not going to hide his past. George Folau was a young man with a promising future who fell in with the wrong people, " Bays said in his opening statement to the jurors. "But when the state closes their case, you are going to have more questions than answers in this case."

Folau was a member of the 2005 Euless Trinity School football team which won state. He was named all-district offensive tackle in 2005.

He has been described as a debt collector for drug dealers in Tarrant County and an associate of Tongan Crips and Puro Tango street and prison gangs, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Just days before the slaying, Folau is accused of transporting and delivering drugs in Tarrant County and breaking into a residence and stealing items, records state.

Bogges told the jury Nguyen and her boyfriend expected Folau at the Hurst apartment, and once she was shot, her boyfriend opened fire on Folau and the other man.

The jury heard a 911 call on the night of May 10, 2016 in which a witness reported hearing more than 10 shots fired in a Hurst apartment complex in the 1800 block of Sotogrande Boulevard.

Courtney Weston testified she was exiting her vehicle in the area when she heard the gunshots.

"I saw two men running towards me away from one apartment complex," Weston told the jury. "From the complex where the two men had come from, I saw a tall man with a rifle shooting at them."

Folau showed no emotion Tuesday as Weston testified. Several of Folau's family members and friends were in the courtroom.

Hurst officers testified Tuesday the scene was chaotic that night as several residents reported gunshots in the complex.

Once they arrived, Hurst police found Folau with a gunshot wound to his back, lying on the ground in the area, but he refused to cooperative with officers. Folau was later identified as one of the two men who witnesses had seen running away from the apartment where Nguyen was found shot to death.

Nancy Nguyen, the younger sister of Loan Nguyen, fought back tears on the witness stand Tuesday as she told the jury that her sister was the mother of two children.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.



