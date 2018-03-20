A beauty salon in Euless offered to do your hair and taxes, and it didn't turn out well

If you've had your taxes prepared at a beauty salon and tax preparation company in Euless this tax season, you might want to check your filings with the IRS to make sure they're legit — and accurate.

A federal court in Fort Worth has permanently barred Munah Harris Youssef and her corporation, 3M & Sons Tax and Beauty Salon L.L.C., from preparing tax returns for others, the Justice Department said in a statement Monday.

Youssef's company operated in a strip mall at 4317 W. Pipeline Road in Euless and prepared returns for customers that included false claims of education credits, fuel tax credits and business expenses, according to court documents. Youssef and her company admitted the allegations in the government’s complaint, which was filed in December.

U.S. Senior District Judge Terry R. Means ordered that the company be barred from filing, preparing, advising or assisting others in tax preparations, and also allowed the government to monitor Youssef’s ongoing compliance with the order.

Tax return preparer fraud is one of the IRS’s Dirty Dozen Tax Scams for 2018. An alphabetical listing of people enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this Justice Department website.