The scene of one of two shootings in Hurst on the night of May 10, 2016.
Northeast Tarrant

Gang member, ex-Euless Trinity lineman, on trial in Hurst woman's killing

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

March 19, 2018 12:52 PM

FORT WORTH

In 2005, George E. Folau basked in the glory of a state football championship as a lineman for Euless Trinity High School.

He was an all-district offensive tackle that year, and he graduated from Trinity in 2006.

Monday afternoon, jury selection begins in Folau's murder trial in Criminal District Court No. 396. He also faces an aggravated robbery charge.

Folau is accused of fatally shooting Loan Nguyen, 35, of Hurst at the Sawgrass Apartments in Hurst in May 2016.

George Folau(booking).jpg
George E. Folau, 29, of Euless
Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Folau, 29, was arrested across the street from the Sawgrass complex, lying on the ground wounded at the Crooked Stick Apartments. He was taken to a Grapevine hospital where he recovered from gunshot wounds.

A resident of the Sawgrass complex told the Star-Telegram in May 2016 he was watching television when he heard three or four loud gunshots outside. The resident spoke on the condition that his name not be used for fear of retaliation. He went out onto his balcony and saw a man holding a rifle with a laser scope.

He recognized the man as a Sawgrass resident. He said he asked the man what had happened, and he responded, "Someone shot my girlfriend."

He said the gunman took a few steps, aimed and fired a few rounds toward the Crooked Stick complex.

Hurst police have said the shootings were not random, and that those involved knew each other.

Folau has been free since posting bail shortly after his arrest in May 2016.

The former Euless Trinity lineman has been described as being a debt collector for drug dealers in Tarrant County and associates with Tongan Crips and Puro Tango Blast, street and prison gangs, according to Tarrant County criminal court documents.

His criminal history began in September 2002 when he assaulted someone with his fists, the court documents state.

Just days before Nguyen's killing on May 10, 2016, Folau is accused of transporting and delivering drugs in Tarrant County, breaking into a residence and stealing items and threatening another person with a weapon, according to the court records.

Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com



Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.


