Bowling, upscale dining and a climbing wall are in this new North Texas venue

Putt-Putt Golf brought family fun to Hurst decades ago, and now the same site offers even more things to do, but under a new name.
Alley Cats keeps the miniature golf and go-karts from Putt-Putt and adds 28 bowling lanes, two bars, an upscale restaurant and a spinning roller coaster called the Rattler to the fun.
Brian Smith, who owns the Alley Cats locations at 609 Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst and near The Parks mall in Arlington, said the site underwent a $10 million transformation and rebranding before reopening this winter.
Smith, whose family had owned the Hurst Putt-Putt since the 1970s, called the changes part of a “natural progression.”
“Alley Cats has been a good concept in Arlington,” he said. “There was a bowling center that closed in Hurst, and we felt like there was a good opportunity to bring bowling back to Hurst.”
Most of the work is complete, save for signage and other exterior finishing touches. A grand opening is planned for April, and Smith said he is still deciding on a date.
The Hurst location features two stories of bowling with 28 lanes. The lower level is designed for children and families. The upper level is a private area for people 21 and older, with leather couches, low tables and a state-of-the-art sound system. The restaurant, called 820 Bistro, serves sandwiches, burgers and flatbread pizzas along with entrees like pork tenderloin or chicken Parmesan.
Other offerings include a three-story rock-climbing wall, an expanded arcade and a laser tag arena.
Steve Bowden, Hurst’s executive director of economic development, said Alley Cats is “a big deal for the city, but it also has a regional appeal because of North East Mall and people coming from nearby cities.”
