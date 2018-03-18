Craft beer, music and art take center stage Saturday at Bedford festival

Polynesian dancing, live music, food and lots of art are on tap at this year’s ArtsFest.
ArtsFest is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Boys Ranch Park, 2801 Forest Ridge Drive. Parking and admission are free, but visitors cannot bring food or drinks in to the festival.
Pooches are welcome, as ArtsFest is pet-friendly.
Natalie Foster, a spokeswoman for the city, said ArtsFest emphasizes diverse cultures and art found in North Texas.
“As with all our events, our goal is to provide something that brings our community together and adds vibrancy to the city,” she said.
This year’s ArtsFest has something for all ages, including a children’s arts area, a marketplace, food court and two performance stages.
The children’s art space will feature artists from the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district, Polynesian dancing on the main stage and make-and-take activities.
The marketplace will feature 70 artists displaying and selling their works, and the food court has local food truck favorites including Blazing Twin Tomatoes, La Rosarita, Chicago’s Taste & More, and Crazy Cowboy. Craft beer and wine are also available to purchase.
Along with the music and art, visitors can come to the Polynesian and West Indies pavilions for special dance classes and other demonstrations.
Here is the music lineup for the main stage: 10 a.m. Big Buddy's Swing Band, 11:30 a.m. Island Style Jam Session, 1 p.m. Poly Hwy, 2:30 p.m. Kirk Thurmond. At 4 p.m., there will be a Polynesian Island show complete with fire dancing.
