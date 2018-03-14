Police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of critically injuring bicyclist

Police asked for help to find a hit-and-run driver accused of critically injuring a bicyclist March 7 on N. Beach Street.

Detectives have been unable to locate any witnesses in the collision that left the bicyclist with several broken bones and internal injuries.

Debris left at the scene indicated the hit-and-run driver was driving a 2010-2012 silver Ford Fusion.

Officers responded to the traffic accident about 9:45 p.m. March 7 in the 2100 block of N. Beach Street.

A bicyclist suffered several broken bones after colliding with a hit-and-run driver in the 2100 block of N. Beach Street in Haltom City. Courtesy: Google Maps

The bicyclist was apparently in the northbound lane of N. Beach Street when the bicycle was hit by the car, police said. The motorist never stopped.





The bicyclist was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr



