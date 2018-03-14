Haltom City police asked for help to find a hit-and-driver accused of hitting and critically injuring a bicyclist March 7.
Northeast Tarrant

Police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of critically injuring bicyclist

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 08:40 AM

HALTOM CITY

Police asked for help to find a hit-and-run driver accused of critically injuring a bicyclist March 7 on N. Beach Street.

Detectives have been unable to locate any witnesses in the collision that left the bicyclist with several broken bones and internal injuries.

Debris left at the scene indicated the hit-and-run driver was driving a 2010-2012 silver Ford Fusion.

Officers responded to the traffic accident about 9:45 p.m. March 7 in the 2100 block of N. Beach Street.

march 7, 2018 haltom hit-and-run driver.jpg
A bicyclist suffered several broken bones after colliding with a hit-and-run driver in the 2100 block of N. Beach Street in Haltom City.
Courtesy: Google Maps

The bicyclist was apparently in the northbound lane of N. Beach Street when the bicycle was hit by the car, police said. The motorist never stopped.

The bicyclist was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Pause
Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Pause
