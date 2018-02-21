Principal approved for school opening in booming Haslet area

Northwest trustees recently approved Carrie Pierce as principal of Lizzie Curtis Elementary School, which will open in August on the south side of Haslet.
The campus, under construction southeast of Farm Road 156 and Bonds Ranch Road, will be the 18th elementary school in the fast-growth Northwest district.
Pierce is currently principal at Northwest's Hatfield Elementary. She will continue her duties there through the end of the 2017-18 school year while preparing for the opening of Curtis Elementary, district officials said.
In her 13 years in Northwest schools, Pierce has worked as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and gifted and talented specialist.
She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in elementary education from the University of New Mexico.
Curtis Elementary isn't the only Northwest school opening this fall.
Leo Adams Middle School, located next to Eaton High School, also will open its doors to students.
In May 2017, district voters approved a $399 million bond to construct four more elementary schools and expansions at seven campuses, elementary through high school, to accommodate growth. Since October of 2016, trustees have approved the purchase of seven parcels of land for new schools.
Northwest has grown dramatically in recent years, from 11,824 students in 2006 to now more than 23,000. According to demographic projections, the district should grow at more than 1,000 students a year for decades and could reach 90,000 at build out.
The expansive district encompasses 234 square miles and includes parts of Tarrant, Denton and Wise counties and 14 municipalities.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
