More Videos

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Pause
More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie 43

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 40

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 36

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 28

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 71

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 95

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space

Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber 90

Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber

Keller schools' new threat assessment program includes a video asking secondary students to report threatening rumors instead of spreading them. Courtesy of Keller ISD
Keller schools' new threat assessment program includes a video asking secondary students to report threatening rumors instead of spreading them. Courtesy of Keller ISD

Northeast Tarrant

Students in Keller schools a lot less shy about reporting threats

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

February 15, 2018 01:31 PM

Keller

Since Keller secondary schools began airing a public service announcement in the fall urging students to tell an adult if they learn of a threat of violence, district officials have seen a significant uptick in reports.

The PSA is intended to alert authorities of threats such as those made by the accused gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Florida high school. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had posted multiple threats and disturbing photos on social media, according to reports.

"When you have a tragedy like this, students actually connect the dots," said Kevin Kinley, the Keller school district director of safety and security. "We're seeing our kids come forward more than ever."

So far in the 2017-18 school year, district officials and law enforcement have learned of 18 potential threats; last year, they had 10. Kinley said not all of them are threats of shootings. Some are plans for suicide or other potentially dangerous issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this year, students came forward to report a murder-suicide pact involving a Keller district high school student. The young man had threatened to kill other students, his parents and himself. The threat assessment team went into action and the student and his family received help from mental health professionals.

Kinley said he got a call just last week from the principal at that school.

"He said, 'I'm so glad we have this process in place because we got this kid some help,'" Kinley said. "This kid is doing so much better."

Without those students speaking up, Kinley is not sure how the situation would have played out.

Keller's threat assessment protocol is designed to stop violence before it’s too late, provide help to the troubled student and keep track of the student as long as he or she is in the school system or is deemed no longer a threat.

Once officials learn of a possible threat, a campus team consisting of the school resource officer, a counselor and an assistant principal compile an online report, which goes to Kinley's office. If the threat is serious enough, a student could be arrested or immediately removed from school.

If a student remains on campus or returns after a disciplinary placement or treatment, the campus team helps the student and family get services while monitoring the young person. In the case of the Florida shooting that left 17 dead, the suspect had been expelled from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for "disciplinary reasons."

Kinley said school resource officers and local law enforcement can intervene if they learn of an outside threat.

The important message is to remain vigilant, especially with threats on social media.

"We want to be as proactive as possible," he said. "A lot of these kids are reaching out for help. They're giving us these signals, whether it's suicide or violence."

Kinley said the "Break the Silence" PSA message — “If you see it, if you hear it, don’t spread it. Report it.” — is "right on time for this day and age. "

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

"We want to get our hands on these students to get them help."

Sandra Engelland: 817-390-7323; @SandraEngelland



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Pause
More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie 43

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 40

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 36

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 28

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 71

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 95

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space

Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber 90

Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

View More Video