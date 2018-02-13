Summer Moon brings wood-fired beans, 'Moon Milk' to Keller

Summer Moon Coffee brings its wood-fire roasted beans and rich, sweet "Moon Milk" to the area when it opens Friday, Feb. 16, in Keller Town Center.
Greg Richardson, who lives in Keller, owns the Dallas-Fort Worth franchise of the Austin-based chain. He opened his first North Texas shop last March in Frisco. That store has been very successful, paving the way for the Keller location, he said. The chain now has a dozen locations, with four more around Austin opening in the next few months.
The roasting method and the special cream make Summer Moon different, said Samantha Belveal, manager of the Keller store.
All the beans are roasted by hand over a wood fire by a family in the Austin area, Belveal said. The technique reduces the acidity of the coffee and brings out a delicious flavor. The "Moon Milk" is free of soy, tree nuts, gluten and processed sugars.
"It tastes like melted vanilla ice cream," she said.
The chain's most popular drink is the Half Moon, a latte with just enough Moon Milk to make it lightly sweet. The regular Summer Moon has more sweetness. There's a full menu of other hot and iced coffee-related drinks and options with almond milk, soy milk and sugar-free sweeteners.
Pastries provided fresh daily by Main Street Bakery in Grapevine include danishes, muffins, croissants, quiches, a sausage brioche and cinnamon rolls. Chelles Macarons in Plano bake a wide variety of macarons, the colorful gluten-free cookies, that are sold in the shop.
Richardson said he plans to offer breakfast tacos as soon as he finalizes plans with another business to provide them.
As is the case with most coffee shops, Summer Moon has free Wi-Fi, lots of outlets and USB ports so folks can work or study. A big difference is the store also provides an area for parents of young children, complete with toys, books and games.
"We're very focused on families," Richardson said. "We want to give moms with young kids a place where they can sit for ten minutes, drink coffee and have something to keep the kids occupied."
Richardson and wife Laura have six kids, ages 5 to 12, who love to come to Summer Moon and hang out, he said.
Getting the Keller store, located in a former Starbucks, open has been "really intense" for the last several months, Richardson said. While he has no plans to open another location soon, he does intend to have another DFW store in the next few years.
Summer Moon, is at 1004 Keller Pkwy. Suite 104 and will be open every day of the year except Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"We're really excited to be up and rolling in the Keller community," Richardson said.
