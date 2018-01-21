Suspected drunken driver, two others killed in Grapevine crash during police chase

A suspected drunken driver and his two passengers were killed early Sunday in crash in Grapevine during a police chase.
The three men died when the driver lost control of a Chevrolet SUV, which rolled down an embankment and onto the northbound lanes of Texas 360.
The names of the victims had not been released pending identification and notification of relatives.
The pursuit began in Haltom City about 3:30 a.m. when officers attempted to stop a suspected drunken driver in the 2800 block of North Beach Street.
Haltom City officers pursed the vehicle north on North Beach Street and deployed tire deflation sticks, but the vehicle kept going.
The vehicle continued through Haltom City until it went eastbound on Northeast Loop 820, Haltom City police said. The vehicle continued eastbound on Texas 183 through Hurst and Bedford then northbound on Texas 121 through Euless, Colleyville and into Grapevine.
The SUV exited the highway at Hall Johnson Road and continued northbound on the service road. The vehicle went up the embankment of the William D. Tate exit ramp where the driver lost control, police said.
The men, who Haltom City police say appeared to be in their 30s, were ejected during the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.
