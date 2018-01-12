A Grand Prairie man died in a rollover crash on Texas 121 Friday morning.
One dead in rollover crash on Texas 121 in Grapevine

By Matthew Martinez

January 12, 2018 09:54 AM

A 56-year-old Grand Prairie man was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in the southbound lanes of Texas 121, Grapevine Police Department spokeswoman Amanda McNew said.

The rollover was at Texas at 121 and Freeport Parkway around 8 a.m. The man was the only person in the minivan, which rolled over, according to a news release from the Grapevine Police Department.

He apparently was traveling in the center lane when he veered to the left and crashed into the concrete median. The impact flipped the minivan and he was found dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Texas 121 were closed for about 90 minutes during the investigation.

No other details were immediately available. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Pause
  • Do you know this moneygrabber? Grapevine PD needs help identifying Target wallet thief

    The Grapevine Police Department asks the public to help ID a woman who allegedly looked to score big this holiday season, after snatching a wallet left behind by another customer. Surveillance video shows a woman leave her wallet at the Customer Service desk, and another customer appear to act as if it is her own. The incident took place at Target just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

Pause
