One dead in rollover crash on Texas 121 in Grapevine

A 56-year-old Grand Prairie man was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in the southbound lanes of Texas 121, Grapevine Police Department spokeswoman Amanda McNew said.
The rollover was at Texas at 121 and Freeport Parkway around 8 a.m. The man was the only person in the minivan, which rolled over, according to a news release from the Grapevine Police Department.
He apparently was traveling in the center lane when he veered to the left and crashed into the concrete median. The impact flipped the minivan and he was found dead at the scene.
Southbound lanes of Texas 121 were closed for about 90 minutes during the investigation.
No other details were immediately available. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
