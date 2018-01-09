Over 200 people lined up for a grocery giveaway at the Joplin, Missouri, opening. A giveaway also is planned for the opening of the Texas stores, including the one in Keller.
Over 200 people lined up for a grocery giveaway at the Joplin, Missouri, opening. A giveaway also is planned for the opening of the Texas stores, including the one in Keller. Courtesy of Natural Grocers
Over 200 people lined up for a grocery giveaway at the Joplin, Missouri, opening. A giveaway also is planned for the opening of the Texas stores, including the one in Keller. Courtesy of Natural Grocers

Northeast Tarrant

Natural Grocers brings organic produce, healthy-living classes and coaching to Keller

By Elizabeth Campbell

liz@star-telegram.com

January 09, 2018 12:44 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

KELLER

There’s a new grocery store coming to Keller, and its focus is organic and natural products.

Colorado-based Natural Grocers will open a 15,000-square-foot store Jan. 24 at 1501 Keller Parkway. It will be the chain’s eighth location in North Texas.

A ninth Natural Grocers is scheduled to open Feb. 7 in north Fort Worth at 5230 North Tarrant Parkway. There are already stores in Denton, Fort Worth, Hurst and Coppell, as well as three in the Dallas area.

Natural Grocers, which has 21 stores in Texas, is continuing to expand its footprint, said Kemper Isely, co-president of the grocery chain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We selected Keller and north Fort Worth because of our unique niche in the organic marketplace, where every product we sell in our stores is sold for a reason and purpose, and not just because it sells,” Isely said.

Natural Grocers sells only organic produce and items such as 100 percent free-range eggs, naturally-raised meats, GMO-free pre-packaged bulk items and dietary supplements.

“Since expanding into Texas, we’ve seen a demand in more organic and natural food options at affordable prices,” Isely said.

The chain also offers a nutritional coach at every store, free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching and cooking demos.

The Keller store will open at 8:30 a.m. and visitors will have a chance to win up to $100 in free groceries for six months.

For more store opening information, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/about/news/new-stores/.

Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video