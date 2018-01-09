Natural Grocers brings organic produce, healthy-living classes and coaching to Keller

There’s a new grocery store coming to Keller, and its focus is organic and natural products.
Colorado-based Natural Grocers will open a 15,000-square-foot store Jan. 24 at 1501 Keller Parkway. It will be the chain’s eighth location in North Texas.
A ninth Natural Grocers is scheduled to open Feb. 7 in north Fort Worth at 5230 North Tarrant Parkway. There are already stores in Denton, Fort Worth, Hurst and Coppell, as well as three in the Dallas area.
Natural Grocers, which has 21 stores in Texas, is continuing to expand its footprint, said Kemper Isely, co-president of the grocery chain.
“We selected Keller and north Fort Worth because of our unique niche in the organic marketplace, where every product we sell in our stores is sold for a reason and purpose, and not just because it sells,” Isely said.
Natural Grocers sells only organic produce and items such as 100 percent free-range eggs, naturally-raised meats, GMO-free pre-packaged bulk items and dietary supplements.
“Since expanding into Texas, we’ve seen a demand in more organic and natural food options at affordable prices,” Isely said.
The chain also offers a nutritional coach at every store, free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching and cooking demos.
The Keller store will open at 8:30 a.m. and visitors will have a chance to win up to $100 in free groceries for six months.
For more store opening information, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/about/news/new-stores/.
