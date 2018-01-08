Northeast Tarrant

January 8, 2018 6:50 PM

Need to work off holiday credit card bills? Amazon is adding 2,500 more jobs in DFW

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

COPPELL

Just in time for post-Christmas credit card bills comes the news that Amazon is looking to fill more than 2,500 full-time positions at its third -- and newest -- fulfillment center in North Texas.

The retail giant will kick off a hiring spree Monday that will run through mid-February. Interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the new fulfillment center at 940 W. Bethel Road, near Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in Coppell.

Applicants can apply online. At least some job offers will be made on the spot, the company said in a news release.

While shift schedules and job responsibilities vary, new hires can expect around $12 or $13 an hour.

Amazon has more than 125,000 full-time associates at more than 75 fulfillment centers across North America who help pick, pack and ship customers’ orders, according to a news release.


Related content

Northeast Tarrant

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
Eight-year-old Bowy is retiring from police work 1:45

Eight-year-old Bowy is retiring from police work

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem 2:12

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Two young Tarrant women take the reins in 'Cowgirls' on RIDE TV 1:31

Two young Tarrant women take the reins in 'Cowgirls' on RIDE TV

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

View more video

Northeast Tarrant