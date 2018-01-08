Need to work off holiday credit card bills? Amazon is adding 2,500 more jobs in DFW

Just in time for post-Christmas credit card bills comes the news that Amazon is looking to fill more than 2,500 full-time positions at its third -- and newest -- fulfillment center in North Texas.
The retail giant will kick off a hiring spree Monday that will run through mid-February. Interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the new fulfillment center at 940 W. Bethel Road, near Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in Coppell.
Applicants can apply online. At least some job offers will be made on the spot, the company said in a news release.
While shift schedules and job responsibilities vary, new hires can expect around $12 or $13 an hour.
Amazon has more than 125,000 full-time associates at more than 75 fulfillment centers across North America who help pick, pack and ship customers’ orders, according to a news release.
