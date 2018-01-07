Teens arrested on suspicion of committing 3 armed robberies in Grapevine on Sunday

Two teens are in custody after authorities in Grapevine said they may have committed three armed robberies in less than two hours.

The Grapevine Police Department reported in that 17-year-old Sean Naini and an unidentified 15-year-old juvenile are facing charges of aggravated robbery the incidents, which occurred between 8 and 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the first robbery happened in the parking lot of the Colonial Village Apartments, in the 2100 block of Grayson Drive. A man reported that he was getting into his pickup when two males displayed a handgun, robbed him and then ran off.

While officers were searching the area for the suspects, a second robbery was reported at Best Mart, in the 2600 block William D. Tate Avenue. Police said the two suspects in that incident matched the description the suspects in the first robbery.

A few minutes later, a third robbery was reported, in the 2300 block of Timberline Drive. A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while walking near his car.

Around 10:45 a.m., an officer spotted two males matching the suspects' descriptions leaving an apartment in the 2300 block of Grayson Drive. Both suspects were in possession of items from the robberies and were taken into custody.

A third person was questioned by detectives and later released.

Both of the youths were were arrested remained in custody Sunday evening.