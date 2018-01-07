Northeast Tarrant

Teens arrested on suspicion of committing 3 armed robberies in Grapevine on Sunday

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 06:07 PM

GRAPEVINE

Two teens are in custody after authorities in Grapevine said they may have committed three armed robberies in less than two hours.

The Grapevine Police Department reported in that 17-year-old Sean Naini and an unidentified 15-year-old juvenile are facing charges of aggravated robbery the incidents, which occurred between 8 and 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the first robbery happened in the parking lot of the Colonial Village Apartments, in the 2100 block of Grayson Drive. A man reported that he was getting into his pickup when two males displayed a handgun, robbed him and then ran off.

While officers were searching the area for the suspects, a second robbery was reported at Best Mart, in the 2600 block William D. Tate Avenue. Police said the two suspects in that incident matched the description the suspects in the first robbery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A few minutes later, a third robbery was reported, in the 2300 block of Timberline Drive. A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while walking near his car.

Around 10:45 a.m., an officer spotted two males matching the suspects' descriptions leaving an apartment in the 2300 block of Grayson Drive. Both suspects were in possession of items from the robberies and were taken into custody.

A third person was questioned by detectives and later released.

Both of the youths were were arrested remained in custody Sunday evening.

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square 0:13

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue 2:20

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square 0:13

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue 2:20

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

View More Video