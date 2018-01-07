Keller’s Mr. Christmas Ed Speakmon won first place in the individual awards in the Keller Holiday Decorating Contest.
Grinch takes center stage in decorating displays in Keller

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 02:11 PM

Next door neighbors took home first place and third place in the individual awards in the Keller Holiday Decorating Contest, with the Grinch featured prominently in displays around town with this year’s theme of “Whoville.”

First place went to 1405 Briar Meadow Drive, home of Keller’s “Mr. Christmas” a.k.a. City Councilmember Ed Speakmon. In second place was 204 Harper Lane while 1407 Briar Meadow placed third. The People’s Choice Award went to 780 California Trail.

Best street went to Briar Meadow with the lakeside display behind the houses visible at 1401 Highland Lakes Court. Second place went to the 800 block of Clearwater while the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Sarah Brooks took home third.

Harper’s Glen won best subdivision and best in theme; Forest Lakes placed second and Harmonson Farms was third.

In the best business category, Jabo’s Ace Hardware was first and Hula Hoops (right next door) was second.

