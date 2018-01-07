Retired Bedford K-9 died after battling cancer

More Videos 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie Pause 0:24 'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance 0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:26 Jimmy Johnson on Belichick, Brady 3:49 Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Eight-year-old Bowy is retiring from police work Working the narcotics beat with Bedford police officer Andrew Versocki for six years, the Belgian Malinois will become his partner's family pet. Working the narcotics beat with Bedford police officer Andrew Versocki for six years, the Belgian Malinois will become his partner's family pet. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

