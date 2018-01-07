More Videos

Pause
  • Eight-year-old Bowy is retiring from police work

    Working the narcotics beat with Bedford police officer Andrew Versocki for six years, the Belgian Malinois will become his partner's family pet.

Working the narcotics beat with Bedford police officer Andrew Versocki for six years, the Belgian Malinois will become his partner's family pet. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Northeast Tarrant

Retired Bedford K-9 died after battling cancer

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 08:07 AM

BEDFORD

Bowy, a retired veteran Bedford K-9 officer who was deployed over 750 times in her career and was directly responsible for hundreds of felony arrests, has died.

Police announced on Friday that Bowy, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away at 7:50 a.m. Friday after being diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago.

She was laid to rest on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that the Bedford Police Department announces the loss of one of its retired officers, K-9 Officer Bowy," according to to statement released by police. "Officer Bowy served honorably for 6 1/2 years with her partner."

Bowy who sniffed out cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other illicit drugs retired in 2016.

She and Officer Andrew Versocki were partners for six years until she left the force in November 2016.

bowy.jpg
Bowy, a retired Bedford K-9 officer who was responsible for hundreds of felony arrests in her career, has died.
Courtesy: Bedford police

"It's always nice when I go out on patrol and I have a dog that always has my back," Versocki told the Star-Telegram in a 2016 interview. "She is trained to protect me and other people."

Along with arrests, Bowy helped get millions of dollars worth of drugs off of the streets and helped seized around a half million in currency.

"It will be strange not having in the patrol car with me," Versocki said in 2016. "I've always had that extra set of eyes."

Police officials ended their news release with this statement: "Please keep Officer Bowy and her family, and the men and women of the Bedford Police Department who came to know and love her, in thoughts and prayers."

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.





