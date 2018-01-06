Rescue dog that 'mauled' Colleyville toddler will be put down, judge rules

The rescue dog that "mauled" a Colleyville toddler at a Dec. 16 pet adoption event will be put down for causing "serious bodily injury" to the boy, a judge ruled Friday.
The dog named Rusty pinned 2-year-old Luca Romero to the ground and sunk his teeth so deep into the boy's arm and chest that fatty tissue could be seen coming from some of the wounds, according to previous reports. The Labrador-pit bull mix is scheduled to be euthanized on Jan. 16.
The ruling by Dallas Municipal Judge Jay Robinson came as a relief to the boy's mother, Allis Cho.
"Because of the nature of the bite. It wasn't just a simple bite and release thing, or we wouldn't be here," Cho said on the stand Friday, according to KTVT. "And I believe that because of the lack of inhibition and warning signs is extremely dangerous. I feel that dog needs to be put down."
Never miss a local story.
But Dallas Pets Alive, the agency that held the adoption event at which Romero was bitten, says it will appeal the judge's decision. In a statement, Dallas Pets Alive said:
"Today, Dallas Pets Alive offered the City of Dallas a positive solution that meets the needs of all parties and are very disappointed that Judge Robinson has ordered Rusty to be killed on Jan. 16, 2018. A sanctuary in New York with extensive expertise in managing and caring for dogs like Rusty has agreed to take Rusty at no expense to the City of Dallas or its residents. Once at the sanctuary, Rusty will not be adopted out, but will live out the remainder of his life in a safe and positive environment. This solution meets the needs of all parties involved, and we will be appealing Judge Robinson's decision to kill Rusty on Monday."
In a previous statement, Dallas Pets Alive said the boy was "unattended" when he approached Rusty, began petting him and was attacked.
There is a recent precedent for the kind of appeal the agency hopes will spare Rusty's life. According to KXAS, a dog formerly owned by a homeless Dallas man was spared on appeal in December, in favor of moving the dog to a similar sanctuary in Austin, after "Lamby" was originally ordered to die for biting a child.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Comments