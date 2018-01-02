Carroll district officials seek calendar input

Carroll school district officials want community members to weigh in on two options for the 2018-19 academic year, both with earlier start dates than the current year.
Armed with their new District of Innovation status, Carroll district officials plan to start the 2018-19 school year Aug. 20.
The mandatory start date for districts in Texas is the fourth Monday in August, or Aug. 27 in 2018. Becoming a District of Innovation allows districts to adopt some of the flexibility of charter schools, including an early start date.
The two Carroll calendar drafts also end on the same day, May 30. The difference is in the winter break and timing of first semester exams. Option 1 has exams Dec. 18-21 and the break from Dec. 24 through Jan. 7 for students. Option 2 has exams Dec. 13, 14, 17 and 18 and the break Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 for students.
Never miss a local story.
Both calendars include four day weekends for students in October, February and April at the suggestion of the district advisory committee, said Janet McDade, assistant superintendent for student services. February and April would have four day weekends if bad weather days are not needed.
Officials are asking community members to go online to southlakecarroll.edu by Jan. 12 to comment on the two drafts.
Board members discussed the calendars at their Dec. 18 meeting.
“It will be interesting to see what people say,” said Board President Sheri Mills.
She said some staff members liked the extra time in January to do things around the house.
Trustee Bradley Cooper said he had heard concerns from parents who wanted the extra days before Christmas because of holiday travel plans.
Trustees are scheduled to vote on the 2018-19 calendar in January.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
Comments