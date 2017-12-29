Luca Romero, 2, after being bitten at a dog adoption event in Dallas.
Luca Romero, 2, after being bitten at a dog adoption event in Dallas. KDFW-TV Screenshot
Luca Romero, 2, after being bitten at a dog adoption event in Dallas. KDFW-TV Screenshot

Northeast Tarrant

A dog ‘mauled’ an ‘unattended’ toddler at an adoption event. Should it be euthanized?

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 29, 2017 05:25 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A Colleyville mother’s worst nightmare unfolded before her eyes almost two weeks ago at a dog adoption event at Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park.

The dog, reported by several local outlets to be a pit bull mix, lunged at Allis Cho’s two-year-old, bit him and left the toddler with puncture wounds so severe on his chest and arm, that fatty tissue was coming from some of them, WFAA reported.

A statement from Dallas Pets Alive, the group that held the adoption event on Dec. 16, was obtained by KDFW Thursday and said the dog’s true breed is unknown, while also defending pit bulls against claims of undue aggression. But it was another claim within the agency’s statement that has Cho steaming: that her child, Luca Romero, was “unattended” when his was bitten.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“While the child had been in the area prior to the incident with his mother, at the time of the incident he had approached Rusty on his own. Rusty was on a leash and in a seated position and had shown no signs of aggression at the event,” Dallas Pets Alive said in the statement. “This leads us to conclude that when the unattended child approached Rusty, the dog likely reacted in fear.”

That statement came after Dallas Animal Services had taken custody of the dog and ordered it quarantined for a 10-day period while its fate is being decided. According to a separate report from WFAA, a hearing in the dog’s case has been set for Jan. 5.

The dog lunged out and bit him in the right arm and chest, pulled him to the ground and was flailing him around,” Cho told KTVT. “Four or five guys had to come to pry the teeth off of him.”

Cho maintains that Rusty should be put down and also told KDFW the child was “two feet away from me” when he was bitten.

“We would feel guilty if he went on to attack another kid,” she told WFAA. “Obviously he’s traumatized.”

More Videos

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Pause
Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children? 2:58

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children?

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

  • They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs?

    Scientists aren’t entirely sure how wolves evolved into dogs, but new research into the genetic and social behavior of wolf pups may offer some clues.

They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs?

Scientists aren’t entirely sure how wolves evolved into dogs, but new research into the genetic and social behavior of wolf pups may offer some clues.

The New York Times

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Pause
Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children? 2:58

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children?

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

View More Video