Youth certified as adult charged in beating death of Bedford girl

A 16-year-old Fort Worth youth who was just certified as an adult has been charged with using a hammer to kill a Bedford girl in June and then dropping her body in a dumpster.
Prosecutors wasted little time in charging Jordin Roache of Fort Worth with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Roache was certified as an adult Wednesday afternoon by Judge Tim Menikos after a four-hour hearing, and prosecutors filed the adult charges Thursday in the killing of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill in June.
Roache has been at the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Detention Center since he was detained Sept. 1. Authorities say Roache will most likely remain there until he turns 17 in March, then he likely will be taken to the Tarrant County Jail.
Never miss a local story.
The Fort Worth teen had been charged, as a juvenile, with delinquent conduct/murder, but prosecutors sought to certify him as an adult allowing him to face stiffer penalties and serve time in an adult prison if he is convicted.
His first court appearance in adult court will be Jan. 10.
A trial date is pending.
Roache is accused of killing Kaytlynn during an alleged $300 marijuana deal at the Oak Creek West Apartments, where she lived with her parents, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The apartments are near Pennington Field in Bedford.
A Bedford police detective who testified during Roache's certification hearing said the investigation into the killing was on-going.
DNA evidence and cellphone records linked Roache to Kaytlynn's slaying, the warrant states.
Roache had been staying with his girlfriend at the Bedford apartment complex for two week before Kaytlynn was killed.
A witness told Bedford police that Kaytlynn was suppose to take part in a marijuana exchange with Roache and his brother, the warrant states. She was going to make marijuana "dabs," and sell them back to Roach, according to the warrant.
Her body was found June 21 in a north Arlington landfill, two days after she went missing from her family's Bedford apartment.
Bedford investigators on June 25 found blood on several walls and in other rooms at Roache's girlfriend's apartment, as well as on the head of a hammer believed to be the murder weapon, according to the warrant.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments