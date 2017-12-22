Babe’s Chicken spreads its wings to North Richland Hills

Fried chicken lovers rejoice. Work is starting soon on the 10th location for the Babe’s Chicken Dinner House in North Richland Hills.
Foundation work on the restaurant was suppose to start on Dec. 20, with 58 concrete trucks ready to go, but the ground was too wet, said Paul Vinyard, owner of Babe’s Chicken restaurants.
“We expect to be rockin’ and rollin’ in January,” he said. This Babe’s should be open in the fall of 2018.
The restaurant location is at at 6720 N.E. Loop 820 on property where the former city library and recreation center were.
Never miss a local story.
The building was originally built in 1980 as a previous home of the North Richland Hills Church of Christ, according to Star-Telegram archives and public records. It served as the city library until new facilities were completed near Boulevard 26 almost 10 years ago.
When asked why he chose North Richland Hills, Vinyard said he didn’t have any restaurants in the area.
“The city approached us and asked if we wanted to have a restaurant there,” he said. “This is our first restaurant on a highway.”
When the new Babe’s opens, diners will have choices such as the famous fried chicken, chicken fried steak or smoked chicken.
Ribeye steak lovers also are in luck as Sweetie Pie’s Ribeyes, the company's steak and home-cooking concept, will open next to Babe’s, he said.
Vinyard said he wanted to stagger the openings of the two restaurants, so Sweetie Pie’s won’t open until summer of 2019.
The original Babe’s opened in Roanoke in 1993, with Garland, Sanger, Carrollton, Burleson, Granbury, Frisco, Cedar Hill and Arlington locations. Decatur is home to Sweetie Pie’s.
This story contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
Comments