Emerson Groene, a second-grader at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, is the winner of the Keller school district’s Holiday Card Contest. Her snowman artwork appears on the cover of the district’s holiday card.
Emerson Groene, a second-grader at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, is the winner of the Keller school district’s Holiday Card Contest. Her snowman artwork appears on the cover of the district’s holiday card. Keller ISD Courtesy
Emerson Groene, a second-grader at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, is the winner of the Keller school district’s Holiday Card Contest. Her snowman artwork appears on the cover of the district’s holiday card. Keller ISD Courtesy

Northeast Tarrant

Snowman, longhorn and birds showcased in Keller district’s card contest

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 11:29 AM

Emerson Groene, a second-grader at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, is the winner of the Keller school district’s annual Holiday Card Contest.

Emerson’s snowman design was selected from artwork submitted by campus winners from each of the district’s 23 elementary schools, and will be featured on the cover of this year’s district holiday card, which is sent to local dignitaries, Keller administrators, community partners and long-time friends of the district.

The two finalists in the competition, Maya Sonday and Michael Reinoshek, fourth-graders at Shady Grove Elementary and Bluebonnet Elementary, respectively, will have their artwork displayed on the back of the holiday card.

Emerson, Maya and Michael were recognized by the school board at the Dec. 7 meeting. The top entries from all the elementary schools were on display at the Keller ISD Education Center earlier this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three winners are supported by their art teachers: LeeAnn Zbichorski from Eagle Ridge Elementary, Amanda Taylor from Shady Grove Elementary and Delisa Sims from Bluebonnet Elementary.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video