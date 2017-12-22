Snowman, longhorn and birds showcased in Keller district’s card contest

Emerson Groene, a second-grader at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, is the winner of the Keller school district’s annual Holiday Card Contest.
Emerson’s snowman design was selected from artwork submitted by campus winners from each of the district’s 23 elementary schools, and will be featured on the cover of this year’s district holiday card, which is sent to local dignitaries, Keller administrators, community partners and long-time friends of the district.
The two finalists in the competition, Maya Sonday and Michael Reinoshek, fourth-graders at Shady Grove Elementary and Bluebonnet Elementary, respectively, will have their artwork displayed on the back of the holiday card.
Emerson, Maya and Michael were recognized by the school board at the Dec. 7 meeting. The top entries from all the elementary schools were on display at the Keller ISD Education Center earlier this month.
The three winners are supported by their art teachers: LeeAnn Zbichorski from Eagle Ridge Elementary, Amanda Taylor from Shady Grove Elementary and Delisa Sims from Bluebonnet Elementary.
