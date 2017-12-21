First responders and volunteers lined up to greet family who has lost a military family member during the Snowball Express at iT'Z Family Food and Fun in Euless Dec. 11.
First responders and volunteers lined up to greet family who has lost a military family member during the Snowball Express at iT'Z Family Food and Fun in Euless Dec. 11. Bob Booth Special to Star-Telegram Bob Booth
First responders and volunteers lined up to greet family who has lost a military family member during the Snowball Express at iT'Z Family Food and Fun in Euless Dec. 11. Bob Booth Special to Star-Telegram Bob Booth

Northeast Tarrant

Snowballs of joy for North Texas families of fallen military heroes

By Elizabeth Campbell

liz@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 04:02 PM

EULESS

The Snowball Express once again brought joy and Christmas memories to North Texas children and families of fallen military heroes. The four-day event featured a stop in Euless on Dec. 11.

Around 450 families attended the event at iT'Z Pizza to enjoy food, fun and remembering the sacrifice their parents made while serving the country.

In all, the Snowball Express event drew over 1,800 children throughout North Texas.

Snowball Express is a nonprofit organization that works to provide hope and happy memories to the children of fallen military heroes who died on active duty since 9/11. To help them celebrate the holidays, the event treats children to sporting events, dances, amusement parks and other activities every December.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not only does the event provide a fun outlet for the children, but it also connects them with a lifetime of friends that they stay in contact with and reunite with each year when the event comes around.

Snowball Express is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation. For more information, visit Sno Ball Express.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

View More Video