Snowballs of joy for North Texas families of fallen military heroes

The Snowball Express once again brought joy and Christmas memories to North Texas children and families of fallen military heroes. The four-day event featured a stop in Euless on Dec. 11.
Around 450 families attended the event at iT'Z Pizza to enjoy food, fun and remembering the sacrifice their parents made while serving the country.
In all, the Snowball Express event drew over 1,800 children throughout North Texas.
Snowball Express is a nonprofit organization that works to provide hope and happy memories to the children of fallen military heroes who died on active duty since 9/11. To help them celebrate the holidays, the event treats children to sporting events, dances, amusement parks and other activities every December.
Not only does the event provide a fun outlet for the children, but it also connects them with a lifetime of friends that they stay in contact with and reunite with each year when the event comes around.
Snowball Express is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation. For more information, visit Sno Ball Express.
