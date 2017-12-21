More Videos

  • Christmas wish comes true, father is home for the holiday.

    Yeoman 1st class Jose Trevino, stationed on the USS Iwo Jima, surprised his children at Schluter Elementary School in Haslet when Santa delivered a special package.

Yeoman 1st class Jose Trevino, stationed on the USS Iwo Jima, surprised his children at Schluter Elementary School in Haslet when Santa delivered a special package. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Yeoman 1st class Jose Trevino, stationed on the USS Iwo Jima, surprised his children at Schluter Elementary School in Haslet when Santa delivered a special package. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Northeast Tarrant

Christmas prayer comes true for one family at school talent show

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 02:29 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 08:36 AM

HASLET

Several nights ago, 5-year-old Jacob Trevino prayed and asked God to bring his dad home for Christmas and have Santa deliver him like a big present.

Thursday his wish came true when his father, U.S. Navy Yeoman First Class Jose Trevino, surprised him and his sisters Brissa, 8, and Nea, 3, at Schluter Elementary School’s talent show.

The children were called in front of the stage, where Santa had a large box for them that was “too big to fit on the sleigh.”

Jacob and Nea stood next to Brissa as she opened the box and all were surprised to see Dad in the box, except for Jacob.

“I knew my dad was in there,” he said.

Jacob was happy his Christmas prayer was answered.

“It came true,” Jacob said. “We wanted our dad, and it actually came true.”

Deployed at sea since summer, Jose Trevino didn’t know until a few days ago that he would be able to return home in time for Christmas.

Because Brissa loved watching videos of military surprises online, Elsa Trevino asked campus officials at the Haslet school, in the Northwest school district, to help them pull off their own surprise.

Jose Trevino arrived late last night on a flight from Florida.

“I had to sneak around in my own house and hide until they left for school,” Jose Trevino said.

Since he joined the Navy 11 years ago, Jose Trevino had never been deployed until his recent assignment on the USS Iwo Jima. Talking to his wife and children on the phone and exchanging letters is good but no substitute for being there, especially at Christmas, he said.

Before his deployment, he’d been stationed in Fort Worth and enjoyed dropping his kids off at school and attending events like the talent show, where Brissa danced in the opening number before the surprise.

“I was very excited to see my kids, especially getting to come back home for the holidays,” Jose Trevino said.

Sandra Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland

