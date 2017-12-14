Night of Hope delivers just that and more to needy H-E-B students’ families

When Dewanda Grandberry-Ibrhim received a large, black trash bag stuffed with gifts and food to help her prepare a Christmas celebration for her family, she could breathe a little easier.
Granberry-Ibrhim, a single mother whose 9-year-old daughter attends Spring Garden Elementary School, works part time as a dental assistant and worried that she would have a hard time putting gifts under the tree.
“This helps me out a lot. It is a struggle, and work is slowing down,” she said.
Lots of laughter and singing rang out at the school Monday night as 150 children and their parents gathered in the cafeteria for a special Christmas party called Night of Hope. The children made crafts to give to their parents, and parents were given bags filled with gifts for their children, along with a frozen turkey and all of the trimmings to prepare their holiday meal.
Thanks to the generosity of businesses, churches and individuals, 6 Stones, a nonprofit providing assistance with food, clothing, home repairs and other needs, is providing Christmas gifts and meals to over 3,000 children in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district.
Churches that work with 6 Stones are hosting parties at various schools this week where the families will receive their gifts.
Woodland Heights Baptist Church hosted the event at Spring Garden.
Ciara Bertolino, development manager for 6 Stones, said that so far, just more than $214,000 has been raised to purchase gifts for 3,341 children. But the nonprofit needs about $45,000 more to help buy gifts for 514 children. It costs $64 to sponsor a child, she said.
Besides purchasing gifts for the children whose parents applied, 6Stones also provides gifts for their school-age brothers and sisters.
The children who receive gifts are in the free and reduced lunch program, and their school counselors encourage their parents to apply.
Parents can provide information such as their child’s clothing size, and toys they want for Christmas. Toys on the wish list this year included a bicycle and dolls.
In the H-E-B schools, 54 percent of students are in the free and reduced lunch program.
“No matter what else may be going on in their lives, Night of Hope gives students the opportunity to have a celebration with their family. The program plants a seed of hope and joy and lets our kids see that the Hurst-Euless-Bedford community believes in their worth,” said Carla Docken, coordinator of counseling, guidance, and student services for the school district.
“There is a quick decision these families have to make at Christmas. Do we pay the light bill or have Christmas?” Bertolino told leaders from area cities who came to learn about the Night of Hope celebrations.
Grandberry-Ibrhim said this was her first time to take part in the Night of Hope, and that it was a happy time for her daughter, who enjoyed listening to the story of Christmas.
“The story will help her understand why we celebrate Christmas. It is also good to be around people singing and smiling,” she said.
Comments