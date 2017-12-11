Southlake parks board member accused of sexual assault of a child

A member of the Southlake Parks & Recreation board was arrested Monday morning, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Police said detectives were made aware of one child who made an outcry, but the investigation continues.
Authorities identified the suspect as Miguel E. Salinas, 41, of Southlake, who has served as a volunteer member of the board since 2015.
Officers arrested Salinas about 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Summerplace Lane, but it was not at his home.
"Prior to receiving the report that led to this investigation and arrest, the City of Southlake, and its law enforcement authorities had received no information or reports of misconduct involving Mr. Salinas," Assistant Chief of Police Ashleigh Douglas said in a news release.
Police began the investigation several days ago when the parents of the child alerted authorities. The child made an outcry to a third party who then alerted the parents, authorities said.
Douglas provided no other details on the case, including the age or gender of the child.
Salinas who police say is not married but has children, faces a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14.
Park board members are appointed by the City Council and serve to develop and recommend policy, park programs and projects.
Douglas said the mayor and council members have been alerted to Salinas' arrest and will review his status on the board.
Salinas did not list an occupation when he was booked into the Keller Jail Monday morning. He was in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Southlake contracts with Keller to provide a jail.
