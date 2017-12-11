Central High School girls and boys basketball teams are collecting new toys for Toys for Tots.
Student athletes team up to collect Toys for Tots

By Sandra Engelland

December 11, 2017 12:28 PM

KELLER

Keller Central High school athletes are making the holidays a little brighter for area kids this season.

Last week during the Tuesday home games, girls and boys basketball teams along with cheerleaders sponsored a toy drive in conjunction with Toys for Tots.

"Our goal with the girls basketball team is we’re trying to find ways to give back to the community," said Janna Karl, assistant coach for the varsity girls basketball team.

Admission for the games was buy one ticket and get one free for those who brought a new unwrapped toy.

Karl said they had an excellent response from the crowd and athletes and ended up filling six large wardrobe-size boxes and several bags. The visiting team and fans from Fort Worth South Hills High School also took part in the drive and brought a lot of toys.

Marine Sgt. Kevin Shirley accepted donations on behalf of Toys for Tots

The toy drive is just one of the community service projects the girls basketball players and coaches have planned this holiday season, Karl said. The teams and cheer squads will continue to collect toys at the school through Dec. 11.

On Dec. 20 the students will help with the Community Storehouse Christmas House, the annual event where parents from families in need can select a Christmas gift for their child and pick up the supplies for a holiday dinner.

Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland

