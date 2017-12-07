Dallas/Fort Worth Airport recognized Minute Suites this month with four awards for cleanliness, friendliness and customer service.
Dallas/Fort Worth Airport recognized Minute Suites this month with four awards for cleanliness, friendliness and customer service. Photo courtesy of Minute Suites
Dallas/Fort Worth Airport recognized Minute Suites this month with four awards for cleanliness, friendliness and customer service. Photo courtesy of Minute Suites

Northeast Tarrant

Holiday flights stressing you out? Travelers to DFW can rest easy at airport suites

By Elizabeth Campbell

liz@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 01:49 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Minute Suites, a company that offers travelers a place to nap, grab a hot shower or work on a business proposal while waiting for their flights, got top honors recently from DFW Airport.

The company received four awards, for cleanliness, friendliness and customer service.

“Our team is grateful and humbled to have been recognized four times by DFW Airport,” said Daniel Solomon, co-founder and director of Minute Suites.

Minute Suites has locations in Terminals A and D, near D23 and A38 gates. Business travelers or families can reserve them for an hour or for an overnight stay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Travelers do not want wait time, delays or cancellations putting a damper on their travel experience,” Solomon said.

Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted if there are available suites. Solomon said that during the holidays, the company sees more people reserving them.

“We are already seeing an increase in online reservations this holiday season,” Solomon said.

There are 17 suites at the airport, and pricing starts at $42 for a minimum of one hour; if people want more time, they can pay for 15-minute increments for $10.50 up to two hours.

The price jumps to $84 for two hours, and beyond that the 15-minute rate is $8. An eight-hour day costs $160, and an overnight stay is $140.

Terminal D also has rooms where people can take a hot shower. Body wash, shampoo, conditioner and a hair dryer are provided. Premier suites that have larger space and a connecting suite for families and groups are another option.

The suites at DFW also offer sofa day beds with slide-out trundle beds, blankets, pillows, a “sound masking” system for blocking outside noise, computers with high-speed internet and DirecTV.

DFW’s Terminal D location opened in 2012 and the grand opening for the Terminal A location was in March.

Minute Suites opened its first location in Atlanta’s Hartsfield/Jackson International Airport and also is in Philadelphia International Airport.

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals 1:46

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

  • American Airlines didn't make the 2017 list of best airlines. See who did

    When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry.

American Airlines didn't make the 2017 list of best airlines. See who did

When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry.

Cristina Rayas / McClatchy

Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals 1:46

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

View More Video