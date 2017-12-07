Holiday flights stressing you out? Travelers to DFW can rest easy at airport suites

Minute Suites, a company that offers travelers a place to nap, grab a hot shower or work on a business proposal while waiting for their flights, got top honors recently from DFW Airport.
The company received four awards, for cleanliness, friendliness and customer service.
“Our team is grateful and humbled to have been recognized four times by DFW Airport,” said Daniel Solomon, co-founder and director of Minute Suites.
Minute Suites has locations in Terminals A and D, near D23 and A38 gates. Business travelers or families can reserve them for an hour or for an overnight stay.
“Travelers do not want wait time, delays or cancellations putting a damper on their travel experience,” Solomon said.
Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted if there are available suites. Solomon said that during the holidays, the company sees more people reserving them.
“We are already seeing an increase in online reservations this holiday season,” Solomon said.
There are 17 suites at the airport, and pricing starts at $42 for a minimum of one hour; if people want more time, they can pay for 15-minute increments for $10.50 up to two hours.
The price jumps to $84 for two hours, and beyond that the 15-minute rate is $8. An eight-hour day costs $160, and an overnight stay is $140.
Terminal D also has rooms where people can take a hot shower. Body wash, shampoo, conditioner and a hair dryer are provided. Premier suites that have larger space and a connecting suite for families and groups are another option.
The suites at DFW also offer sofa day beds with slide-out trundle beds, blankets, pillows, a “sound masking” system for blocking outside noise, computers with high-speed internet and DirecTV.
DFW’s Terminal D location opened in 2012 and the grand opening for the Terminal A location was in March.
Minute Suites opened its first location in Atlanta’s Hartsfield/Jackson International Airport and also is in Philadelphia International Airport.
