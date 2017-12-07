A man armed with a handgun robbed a locksmith Wednesday morning in a vacant Richland Hills home, Richland Hills police said.
Armed robber stole cash from locksmith in vacant Richland Hills home

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 09:44 AM

RICHLAND HILLS

A locksmith working on a vacant house was robbed Wednesday by an armed man who walked into the empty residence and took his cash, police said.

Authorities locked down Richland Middle School for a short time Wednesday morning as police searched for the suspect. But the suspect managed to escape and police continued their search Thursday.

The holdup occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Norton Drive.

The locksmith was in the vacant home doing some work when the suspect walked into the unlocked residence, police said, and demanded money.

"The victim gave the suspect the cash that he had on him and was then told by the suspect to turn around," police Capt. Sheena McEachran said in a news release. "The suspect then fled the residence."

Multiple police units responded and saturated the area in search of the suspect.

Police described the witness as a black man, thin build, about 5-foot-8, wearing a black "puffy" jacket with a drawstring hood pulled tight to cover his face and wearing worn jeans.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-281-1000.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.





