Grapevine gets ready for annual Parade of Lights

Parade of Lights of Grapevine
Grapevine is known as the Christmas capital of Texas, and you don’t want to miss the Parade of Lights with over 100 floats, classic cars, bands and thousands of lights.
The festivities get underway at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, but get there early to have a prime spot to view the parade. For more information go to http://grapevinetexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=483
Carroll musical takes the stage
Carroll Theatre presents “Gypsy” Dec. 7-10 at Carroll Senior High School. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Reserve seating is available, and ticket prices range between $15 and $25. For more information or to buy tickets, go to dragondrama.net.
Special Santa mailboxes in Hurst
There is still time to tell Santa what you want for Christmas. There are special mailboxes located throughout Hurst so that you can send Santa your wish list by Dec. 15. Drop a note to Santa in a special mailbox at one of these locations: Hurst City Hall, 1505 Precinct Line Road, Hurst Public Library, 901 Precinct Line Road and the Hurst Recreation Center, 700 Mary Drive. For more information, call 817-788-7320.
Counseling awards for GCISD schools
Two Grapevine-Colleyville schools recently received the Lone Star State School Counselor Association State Award. Grapevine High School earned the Silver award, the highest honor given, and Colleyville Elementary School received the bronze award. The Lone Star State School Counselor Association State Award recognizes school counseling programs that support the American School Counseling Association, or ASCA. The objective of this award is to encourage excellence and promote the five components of the ASCA: Foundation, Program Management, Delivery and Accountability.
