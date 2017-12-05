The interior of Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Frisco.
The interior of Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Frisco. OpenTable
The interior of Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Frisco. OpenTable

Northeast Tarrant

Attention, steak lovers: Perry’s Steakhouse opening delayed until February

By Elizabeth Campbell

liz@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 05:29 PM

GRAPEVINE

Steak fans, don’t be disappointed. Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is opening in the Grapevine/Southlake corridor at 2400 W. Texas 114, but it won’t be until February.

The opening was delayed because of utility installations, according to a news release from the Houston-based company.

Perry’s is well-known for its pork chop, which is seven fingers high, according to the restaurant’s website, and for its aged prime USDA beef.

Diners who come to the Grapevine location will savor their meals in surroundings with a “vibrant color palette and exquisite use of glass” and views of Bar 79 through a “towering wine wall.” Also on view: the chefs working their magic in the kitchen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Grapevine location will feature four dining rooms able to accommodate gatherings ranging from business lunches to family celebrations. Bar 79 features wines, craft beers and hand-crafted cocktails. The restaurant will feature live music and a large patio.

Grapevine is the first Tarrant County location for Perry’s, which also has restaurants in Frisco and uptown Dallas.

It was founded in 1979 as a small butcher shop, but has since expanded throughout Texas and the United States.

For more information, visit perryssteakhouse.com

Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake
New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 1:12

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location

View More Video