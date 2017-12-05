Attention, steak lovers: Perry’s Steakhouse opening delayed until February

Steak fans, don’t be disappointed. Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is opening in the Grapevine/Southlake corridor at 2400 W. Texas 114, but it won’t be until February.
The opening was delayed because of utility installations, according to a news release from the Houston-based company.
Perry’s is well-known for its pork chop, which is seven fingers high, according to the restaurant’s website, and for its aged prime USDA beef.
Diners who come to the Grapevine location will savor their meals in surroundings with a “vibrant color palette and exquisite use of glass” and views of Bar 79 through a “towering wine wall.” Also on view: the chefs working their magic in the kitchen.
The Grapevine location will feature four dining rooms able to accommodate gatherings ranging from business lunches to family celebrations. Bar 79 features wines, craft beers and hand-crafted cocktails. The restaurant will feature live music and a large patio.
Grapevine is the first Tarrant County location for Perry’s, which also has restaurants in Frisco and uptown Dallas.
It was founded in 1979 as a small butcher shop, but has since expanded throughout Texas and the United States.
For more information, visit perryssteakhouse.com
