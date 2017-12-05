Jeffrey Armbruster, Lily Armbruster and Chief Cody Phillips
Jeffrey Armbruster, Lily Armbruster and Chief Cody Phillips Photo courtesy of Haltom City
Jeffrey Armbruster, Lily Armbruster and Chief Cody Phillips Photo courtesy of Haltom City

Northeast Tarrant

It was a close shave for these first responders, but they loved doing it for Lilly

By Elizabeth Campbell

liz@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 11:30 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

GRAPEVINE

Long before the social media campaign #LightitupforLilly took off, Haltom Police Chief Cody Phillips was well aware of 4-year-old Lilly Armbruster’s struggles with cancer.

Phillips has know the Armbruster family of Grapevine for about 16 years and worked with Lilly’s grandmother, who was a dispatcher for the police and fire departments in Haltom City.

Last week, in a gesture of support for Lilly, Haltom City first responders, along with employees from AA Wrecker Services, shaved their heads. Lilly, who has been diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that affects her soft tissue, has lost her hair with the intensive chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Phillips said you can’t help but be touched with what Lilly and her family have had to endure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With all of the procedures that she has been through and everything her parents had to do, you can’t help but tear up — anything we could do to put a little dent in their pain, to let them smile a little longer and to let them know that we are there for them,” Phillips said.

Lilly and her family were escorted Nov. 28 from Grapevine to the Haltom City police department, where the hair shaving took place, Phillips said. That date also was a national day of giving and volunteering.

A Go Fund Me page was also established to help Lilly’s parents, Leigh Ann and Jeff Armbruster, with medical costs.

Lilly, who has received treatment for cancer most of her young life, loves Christmas lights and decorations, and her story has captivated people throughout the country to spread light and hope.

The Facebook page Team Lilbug was set up by her family, and it has gotten attention not only from families and businesses in North Texas but also in Denver and other cities. These new Facebook friends have decorated Christmas trees in honor of Lilly, and photos of the trees are continuously being posted on the page.

“The push on social media is extremely vital, not only to show support to her and her family, but to make more people aware of childhood diseases and the challenges the families face,” Phillips said. “Social media allows more people to be personally touched by a story when they know the people involved or someone that knows the people involved.”

Lilly’s aunt Lindy Pulliam said her family is overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers and friends alike.

“It has been a roller-coaster ride, and in the grand scheme of things, it’s not been easy,” Pulliam said.

But Pulliam said she is touched and grateful for all of the support her family has gotten from people who don’t even know Lilly.

Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz

More Videos

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield 0:38

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield

  • See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze'

    Last year, the massive Enchant festival debuted at the Olympic Village in Vancouver, Canada. This year, the festival lands at Globe Life Park in Arlington. It starts Nov. 24 and ends Dec. 31.

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze'

Last year, the massive Enchant festival debuted at the Olympic Village in Vancouver, Canada. This year, the festival lands at Globe Life Park in Arlington. It starts Nov. 24 and ends Dec. 31.

Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield 0:38

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

View More Video