Dressed in their finest antlers, Jax, and Comanche split the honors of Best Big Dog during Saturday's holiday celebration in Bedford.
Northeast Tarrant

Pets join in holiday fun at Bedford’s Tree Lighting

By Elizabeth Campbell

December 04, 2017 01:13 PM

BEDFORD

It was more than the traditional holiday fun at Saturday’s Bedford Christmas Tree Lighting and Cutefest 2017, when owners brought their pets in holiday garb.

Pet lovers showed off their cats, dogs and even hamsters in Christmas costumes for the Pet Palooza and parade. Prizes were given for the best costumes.

The holiday event at the Bedford Library also featured cookie decorating, refreshments, ugly Christmas sweater contest, stage performances and a hayride around Old Bedford School. The tree lighting event, special Santa arrival and photos with Santa rounded out the holiday celebration.

