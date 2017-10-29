Family waiting for answers as search continues for missing Trophy Club man

His car was parked at his home. His cellphone remained in his house. And his hat was in the backyard.
But Donn C. Renwick remained missing Sunday.
For the third day, the family of the 72-year-old Renwick continued to wait for answers to the whereabouts of the Trophy Club resident.
Search teams have scoured neighborhood after neighborhood, looking for Renwick who was last seen Thursday morning in Trophy Club.
“We don’t know what happened,” his son Dusty Renwick said Sunday in a telephone interview. “The back gate was open. Bloodhounds have tracked him to the street and then nothing.”
Police said Renwick was last seen about 10 a.m. Thursday wearing a gray or light blue windbreaker, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
He lives in the 300 block of Village Trail.
“We searched all the trails and all the creeks and throughout the town,” Police Chief Patrick Arata told the Star-Telegram Friday.
Authorities have said that a large coordinated area has been searched, but they have come up with no leads.
Teams have used search dogs and drones to comb neighborhoods for the last several days.
Volunteer organizations and fire departments in the search have included Argyle, Flower Mound, Hurst, Joshua, Little Elm, Mansfield, Roanoke, and CERT groups from Denton County, Keller and Trophy Club. CERT is community emergency response team and educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.
In addition, agents with the Dallas FBI, Homeland Security/TSA and the United States Secret Service have assisted along with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Parker County Emergency Services.
Canine units Mark 9 and Search 1 with the Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation Unit also have helped authorities in the search.
Anyone with information should call Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 972-434-5500, option 9.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
