Seven arrested in Euless in connection with child abuse case

Police made seven arrests this month in a child abuse case at a residence officers described as deplorable.
Officers were dispatched to a house in the 300 block of East Fuller Drive on Oct. 17 for a welfare check and talked to the seven residents who were living there, according to a Euless Police Department news release.
There were also three children living in the home, the release said. Officers characterized the conditions in the home as deplorable. Child Protective Services caseworkers arrived and assumed custody of the three children and took them to the hospital for a health check, police said.
Evidence indicated that at least one child had been abused, which resulted in two of the adults being charged with injury to a child. The other five adults were charged with endangering a child, the release said. Charges were filed with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
The three children, an 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl who are siblings and a 4-year-old boy who is their cousin, have been placed in foster care, said Marissa Gonzales, CPS spokeswoman.
