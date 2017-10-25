While women were eating out, suspect stole their wallets and went on splurges: police

Authorities in Grapevine believe a woman has been targeting other women in a string of credit and debit card thefts at restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Grapevine Police Department released video of the suspect, who is believed to be using credit and debit cards stolen from diners at La Madeleine restaurants in Grapevine, Plano and Irving.

Police said all of the victims’ wallets were removed from their purses during the alleged thefts. In the Grapevine case, the victim’s purse was hanging on the back of her chair Aug. 24 while she enjoyed her meal.

The other wallets in question were stolen from victims at the La Madeleine in Plano on Aug. 18 and 21, while the incident in Irving occurred on Aug. 22. Police said the woman used the stolen credit or debit cards within hours for high-end purchases of electronics or handbags in Frisco, Irving and Southlake.

Detectives said the surveillance video of the woman making a purchase was taken from a Best Buy store in Irving on Aug. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.