NRH’s first new hotel in 20 years a no-go after objections

Residents opposed to having an upscale, extended-stay hotel next to an elementary school in their neighborhood won their fight to keep it out at a Monday night council meeting.

A capacity crowd filled the council chamber and overflowed to additional rooms to voice their opposition to a request from Cromwell Hospitality to build TownePlace Suites by Marriott, a four-story, 120-room extended-stay hotel geared toward business travelers next to Walker Creek Elementary School in the Birdville school district.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday against requests to change zoning in the neighborhood and grant a specific-use permit for the hotel after receiving around 250 emails from residents who worried that the hotel would bring in more traffic and that sex offenders would have access to the school despite assurances from the developer and the city.

Council members told the Star-Telegram that they were concerned about the location and whether a hotel was the best use for property next to an elementary school.

“I personally believe that a quality hotel is needed in North Richland Hills,” Mayor Oscar Trevino told the audience before the council voted.

“I do not believe that it [the hotel] is the highest and best use of the property,” he said.

Trevino said he was also concerned about a four-story building locating in the Home Town development.

“It’s like an albatross in the middle of the neighborhood,” he said in an interview.

Matthew Ybanez, who lives near Walker Creek, said he and his family moved in to their home in May and have gotten to know their neighbors. He described the neighborhood as a safe place for his children to play and ride their bikes.

“There are compelling reasons why North Richland Hills could benefit from this hotel, but the location is wrong,” he said.

“If the hotel were built when we looked at our home, we would have kept looking,” Ybanez said.

Tina McDonald, who also lives near Walker Creek, was among several in the audience who were in favor of the hotel.

“I believe that if the hotel is well-managed and the staff is trained properly, you can keep crime out of it. ... I think a lot of the protests are unfounded,” she said.

Sanjiv Melwani, the developer for the project, told council members that the TownePlace Suites was envisioned as part of a new trend where travelers are looking for hotels in quiet areas with a homey atmosphere.

“Pretty locations are now the trend,” he said. “People are looking for something different, not necessarily along the highway.”

Melwani said Tuesday that he would likely look for another location in North Richland Hills.

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott would have been the first new hotel to locate in North Richland Hills in 20 years; the last hotel was built in 1998. The TownePlace Suites was touted as a homey place to stay within walking distance of stores, restaurants, and other amenities such as the NYTEX Sports Center, Grand Hall at NRH Centre, the North Richland Hills Library and its Maker Spot, and the Birdville school district’s fine arts and athletic complex.

There are seven hotels in the city that are on or near major thoroughfares. Councilman Tim Barth said he voted against the request to allow zoning for the hotel because of the location and because he was concerned about the new trend for locating hotels.

“If this is a new trend, then maybe this isn’t the place to do this experiment,” he said in an interview.