Veteran Grapevine motorcycle officer injured in wreck on Texas 121

A 12-year-veteran of the Grapevine Police Department was struck by a sports utility vehicle and taken to the hospital Thursday.
Officer R.J. Hudson was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine where he is expected to make a full recovery, according to a Grapevine Police Department news release. The driver of the vehicle that struck him was uninjured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers continue to work a crash scene along southbound lanes of SH-121 near Hall-Johnson. We...Posted by Grapevine Police Department on Thursday, October 19, 2017
The collision occurred about 10:15 a.m. when Hudson’s motorcycle and a blue Infinity SUV collided in the southbound lanes of Texas 121 near Hall-Johnson Road. The driver of the SUV swerved to avoid debris on the roadway and struck the officer’s motorcycle, the release said.
Members of the Grapevine Police Peer Support Team are working with the officer’s family to ensure their needs are being met and are asking the public to respect Hudson’s privacy so he can focus on healing, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
