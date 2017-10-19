Wanted caretaker arrested, accused in kidnapping, stabbing of elderly Irving woman

A 49-year-old caretaker who had been on the run from authorities since she was accused of kidnapping an 85-year-old woman and stabbing her was in custody Thursday, police said.
Lesia Ann Coco was in the Dallas County Jail after being arrested last week, almost a week after the Oct. 7 kidnapping and stabbing.
Coco is accused of kidnapping the woman from her Irving home at knife point, then forcing her to drive to Arlington, hitting and stabbing her as she drove. The suspect abandoned the victim at an Arlington gas station.
Customers at the gas station in the 4200 block of South Collins Street in Arlington saw the victim bleeding and called police. The woman was taken to the hospital.
Within hours, an arrest warrant was issued for Coco, who was a caretakers for the victim’s husband when he was a patient at a medical care facility.
Irving police responded to the kidnapping call shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home near Irving Mall.
The woman and her husband were returning home from dinner when they found Coco sitting on their porch, police said.
Coco helped the husband into the couple’s home, and then got into the car with the man’s wife, Irving police said. She told the woman she would show her the whereabouts of jewelry the woman had noticed missing from her home, Irving police said.
The woman began to drive, and Coco is accused of pulling out a knife and saying it was a robbery, Irving police said.
The victim honked the horn, hoping to attract attention from other motorists, Irving police said. Coco is accused of hitting the woman and then stabbing her. Coco also made threats that she would have the victim’s husband killed, police said.
The suspect ordered the victim to drive to an Arlington location, where Coco jumped out of the car and fled on foot, police said.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives
