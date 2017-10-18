Bands advance in 5A regional contests for a chance to go to state

Dozens of area 5A bands punched their tickets Tuesday to advance to the next round of competition in hopes of securing a spot in the 2017 UIL State Marching Band Championship.

Schools that placed in this week’s regional competitions and that will move on to area events are:

Region 5, held at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield: Arlington Seguin, Arlington Summit, Arlington Timberview, Carter Riverside, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy, Southwest, Trimble Tech and Western Hills.

Region 30, held at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth: Aledo, Azle, Boswell, Brewer, Burleson, Burleson Centennial, Chisholm Trail, Crowley, Granbury, Joshua and Saginaw.

Region 31, held at Pennington Field in Bedford: Birdville, Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine and Richland.

Northwest, Decatur, Denton and a number of other bands from schools north of Fort Worth will compete in the Region 2 contest Oct. 21 at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

Area contests are Oct. 28, the closest are at Birdville Stadium in North Richland Hills and at Mineral Wells High School Stadium.

The top 5A, 3A, 2A and 1A bands that receive a 1 rating at the regional contest and are selected as one of the top bands at the area contest, will compete in the state contest, Nov. 6-8 in San Antonio.

For marching bands from 6A and 4A schools, the regional contest represents the end of the UIL season, but many groups choose to march in other competitions.

Mark McGahey, band director at Keller High School, which finished fifth at the state marching contest last year, will head to the Bands of America Super Regional Nov. 4-5, also in San Antonio, as their biggest contest of the year, which draws groups from multiple states.

“There are 76 bands there, and some bands that were state finalists last year won’t make the finals at Bands of America because the competition level is so high,” McGahey said.