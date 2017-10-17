A 1957 Ford Thunderbird is displayed during the Westlake Historical Preservation Society's 5th Annual Classic Car Show on Oct. 17, 2015, in Westlake. This year’s event is Oct. 21.
Northeast Tarrant

What’s happening: Cars, careers and hayride

October 17, 2017 02:22 PM

Come take a look at classic cars in Westlake

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, Westlake is hosting the 7th Annual Westlake Classic Car Show at 2902 Sam School Road, East Parking Lot in Westlake. The event will showcase “vintage classic original or restored-to-original automobiles, trucks, and pickups for 1909-1959 models only.” There also will be some fun for the younger car show enthusiasts with a Kids Korral that will have a pine car derby race, fan belt toss and more. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Westlake Historical Preservation Society. For more information call 817-680-1422 or visit http://www.westlake-tx.org/.

Northwest College and Career Fair

The Northwest school district will host its annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Eaton High School, located at 1350 Eagle Blvd. in Haslet.

The fair will feature several breakout sessions on a variety of college- and career-focused topics. Students of all ages and their parents or guardians are invited to attend. Breakout sessions include: NCAA eligibility (6:15 p.m.), CTE practicums (6:15 p.m.), financial aid 101 (6:15 and 7:15 p.m.), college admissions (6:15 and 7:15 p.m.), career and technical pathways (6:15 and 7:15 p.m.), and college 101 en Espanol (7:15 p.m.).

Additionally, numerous colleges will be on hand to distribute information, as will district academies and other forms of post-graduate opportunities. For more information, contact Jamie Farber, director of guidance and counseling, at jfarber@nisdtx.org.

It’s a haunted hayride fundraiser in Haslet

Haslet’s Fire Department will host the annual Haunted Hayride Fundraiser Event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Fire Department Training Room, 1701 S. FM 156. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to benefit the Haslet Volunteer Fire Department. The event features a costume contest There will be a costume contest, hayride for all to enjoy. Concessions will be on sale. For admission prices and more information visit www/haslet.org.

