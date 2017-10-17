What’s happening: Cars, careers and hayride

Come take a look at classic cars in Westlake
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, Westlake is hosting the 7th Annual Westlake Classic Car Show at 2902 Sam School Road, East Parking Lot in Westlake. The event will showcase “vintage classic original or restored-to-original automobiles, trucks, and pickups for 1909-1959 models only.” There also will be some fun for the younger car show enthusiasts with a Kids Korral that will have a pine car derby race, fan belt toss and more. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Westlake Historical Preservation Society. For more information call 817-680-1422 or visit http://www.westlake-tx.org/.
Northwest College and Career Fair
The Northwest school district will host its annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Eaton High School, located at 1350 Eagle Blvd. in Haslet.
Never miss a local story.
The fair will feature several breakout sessions on a variety of college- and career-focused topics. Students of all ages and their parents or guardians are invited to attend. Breakout sessions include: NCAA eligibility (6:15 p.m.), CTE practicums (6:15 p.m.), financial aid 101 (6:15 and 7:15 p.m.), college admissions (6:15 and 7:15 p.m.), career and technical pathways (6:15 and 7:15 p.m.), and college 101 en Espanol (7:15 p.m.).
Additionally, numerous colleges will be on hand to distribute information, as will district academies and other forms of post-graduate opportunities. For more information, contact Jamie Farber, director of guidance and counseling, at jfarber@nisdtx.org.
It’s a haunted hayride fundraiser in Haslet
Haslet’s Fire Department will host the annual Haunted Hayride Fundraiser Event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Fire Department Training Room, 1701 S. FM 156. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to benefit the Haslet Volunteer Fire Department. The event features a costume contest There will be a costume contest, hayride for all to enjoy. Concessions will be on sale. For admission prices and more information visit www/haslet.org.
Comments