The Imani Milele choir from Uganda is traveling around the United States to draw awareness and raise money for orphans and others suffering from poverty back at home. The group will wrap up a nearly two-week stay in Southlake later this week.
A children’s choir from Uganda will never forget what they saw in Texas

By Anna M. Tinsley

October 16, 2017 2:12 PM

SOUTHLAKE

Everything really is bigger in Texas.

At least that’s what a Ugandan children’s choir visiting North Texas may well be saying after they took a break from performing to visit the State Fair of Texas.

Giant turkey legs, life-size stuffed animals and impressive drum lines were among the unusual sights and sounds that caught these singers’ attention.

“That was really, really cool,” said Sam Straxy, choir and tour director with the Imani Milele Choir that is traveling around the country trying to raise awareness for orphans and others suffering from abuse and poverty back in Uganda.

It was a nice break for Straxy and the choir of 20 — boys and girls ranging in age from 10 to 18 — who arrived in the United States in April and plan to stay until November, touring and performing around the country.

The choir landed in Southlake this month after being invited by the Rev. Elena Carraway-Freeman at St. John Church, Unleashed, in Grand Prairie and Southlake.

They’ve stayed with host families and performed at St. John’s and other churches, schools and at local events.

“It is amazing” to watch them, Carraway-Freeman said. “That’s the only word that I can think to come up with. Their enthusiasm, excitement.

“They absolutely breathe the song and dance,” she said. “It’s really something they enjoy doing.”

Imani Milele Children Inc., the nonprofit group, was created in 1989 to help children orphaned by the civil war and illnesses that devastated much of the country in the 1980s. The Christian group sponsors tours across the United States for the children’s choir to travel and try to raise money for those still at home.

Around 3,000 children are in the program back home. So far, the group has been able to raise money to sponsor 800.

And they have commitments from people who plan to travel to Uganda on mission trips to do everything from provide medical services to build classrooms and homes.

“Uganda had a very difficult moment in history,” Straxy said. “And the country has been trying to recover.

“Life is generally being transformed because of the tours,” he said. But there’s still much to be done.

The choir will stay in North Texas until Friday. Then they’ll head to Orange and then Louisiana, trying to spread the word of their country’s need through song and dance.

But at least a piece of Texas may stay with them, even after they’ve moved on to other states and gone home.

“It’s a beautiful place, really, really wonderful,” Straxy said. “It’s something different from what they are used to at home, but in a positive way.”

