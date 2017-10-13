What’s happening: Summit, award and art

Bullying Prevention Summit targets online behavior
The Keller school district and KISD R.O.C.K. (Reaching Out with Character and Kindness) anti-bullying campaign will host a Bullying Prevention Summit on Oct. 21.
Richard Guerry, Founder of the Institute for Responsible Online and Cell Phone Communication, will be the featured event speaker.
R.O.C.K. was launched about four years ago by the district. School district leadership along with a group of assistant principals and school counselors worked together to develop this anti-bullying and anti-harassment program.
This year’s conference will include panels and workshops on various topics. Attendees will learn how to promote responsible use of digital tools while preventing negative, irresponsible and malicious digital behaviors and trends.
Conference hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keller Center for Advanced Learning, 201 Bursey. All parents and community members are encouraged to attend. To register or get more information bout he conference, go to the district website: kellerisd.net and click on the Calendar button, then the event on Oct. 21.
30-year recognition for Haslet director
Haslet public works director David Rogers was recently recognized for his 30-years of service. Mayor Bob Golden presented Rogers with a proclamation and 30-year service award during a Haslet city council meeting. Rogers began his work in Haslet in 1987 and his experience and knowledge spans from public works to park and road systems.
Keller Art Walk Festival Oct. 14
A new festival is just around the corner- The Keller Art Walk, Oct. 14 that honors the artists selected for the city’s rotating art program and to celebrate the completed Old Town improvements. From 3-8 p.m. in Old Town Keller, festival-goers can meet the artist whose work is on display, enjoy local musicians, variety of food trucks and other vendors.
The Keller Public Arts Board began the inaugural phase to fill the sculpture pads in the strolling promenade. The sculpture pads were added in the recent updates to Old Town Keller West.
The first phase of the program features five sculptures for a two-year exhibit. The works currently on display are: 8010 by Jimmy Snowden; Las Baronessa Roja by Stephen Potter; Yves Klein Blue Herron, Jeffie Brewer; Ohio II, Julia Ousley and Water Splash by Pascale Pryor.
For entertainment schedule and vendor information visit cityofkeller.com.
