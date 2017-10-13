More Videos

  • Total Shooting Sports give tour of their facility

    Total Shooting Sports give a tour of their store in North Richland Hills on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Total Shooting Sports give a tour of their store in North Richland Hills on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Total Shooting Sports give a tour of their store in North Richland Hills on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

Northeast Tarrant

Citing ‘Trump Slump’ on gun sales, North Richland Hills store shuts down

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 11:40 AM

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

When it opened just 10 months ago, Total Shooting Sports was billed as one-stop shopping for the gun enthuisiast.

But on Thursday, the North Richland Hills gun store and indoor shooting range posted that it was permanently closing its doors.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to write, that after only 10 months in business, Total Shooting Sports will be closing its doors for the final time,” the company said.

In Sept. 29 post, the company tried to dispel rumors that it was closing but admitted it had bet on a Hillary Clinton presidency fueling gun sales.

“Like many other gun stores, we had overbought a lot of guns in anticipation of a Hillary presidency that never came,” the company said.

The company also linked to an article about the “Trump Slump” and whether it was leading to a drop in gun sales.

Besides guns, Total Shooting Sports had an indoor shooting range and simulation room for firearms training.

Total Shooting Sports(4)
Total Shooting Sports has closed just 10 months after it opened for business.
Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

The range’s owner, Bill Brandenburg, told the Star-Telegram in 2015 article that he wanted a family-friendly atmosphere that would cater to gun novices as well as expert shooters.

Housed in a former Home Depot Design Expo Center on Texas 26 near Loop 820, Total Shooting Sports had a gun store, gunsmith, an indoor shoot house with non-lethal simulation room.

Total Shooting Sports said range memberships will be honored at Shoot Smart indoor shooting ranges and any guns that had been left with a gunsmith have been transferred to Grimes Gunsmith.

This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

