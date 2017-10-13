Citing ‘Trump Slump’ on gun sales, North Richland Hills store shuts down

When it opened just 10 months ago, Total Shooting Sports was billed as one-stop shopping for the gun enthuisiast.
But on Thursday, the North Richland Hills gun store and indoor shooting range posted that it was permanently closing its doors.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to write, that after only 10 months in business, Total Shooting Sports will be closing its doors for the final time,” the company said.
In Sept. 29 post, the company tried to dispel rumors that it was closing but admitted it had bet on a Hillary Clinton presidency fueling gun sales.
“Like many other gun stores, we had overbought a lot of guns in anticipation of a Hillary presidency that never came,” the company said.
The company also linked to an article about the “Trump Slump” and whether it was leading to a drop in gun sales.
Besides guns, Total Shooting Sports had an indoor shooting range and simulation room for firearms training.
The range’s owner, Bill Brandenburg, told the Star-Telegram in 2015 article that he wanted a family-friendly atmosphere that would cater to gun novices as well as expert shooters.
Housed in a former Home Depot Design Expo Center on Texas 26 near Loop 820, Total Shooting Sports had a gun store, gunsmith, an indoor shoot house with non-lethal simulation room.
Total Shooting Sports said range memberships will be honored at Shoot Smart indoor shooting ranges and any guns that had been left with a gunsmith have been transferred to Grimes Gunsmith.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
